E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

