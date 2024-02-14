E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 2.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Vipshop worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.