E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.24 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 95,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $37.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,428. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.