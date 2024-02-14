E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,378 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 12,193,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,394,957. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

