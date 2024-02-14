E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 652 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,249.36. 1,008,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $970.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

