E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.92. 975,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,714. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.