E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 911 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
NYSE ZTO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
