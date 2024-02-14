E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 911 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.