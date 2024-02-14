EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.75

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 27481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.
The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.16 million, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.88.
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
