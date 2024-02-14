Efforce (WOZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Efforce token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $31,942.02 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

