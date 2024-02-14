Eight Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Eight Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shares of HBM opened at $5.09 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,024,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 206,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

