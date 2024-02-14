Eight Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Eight Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of HBM opened at $5.09 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
