Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $547.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $505.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.86 and a 200-day moving average of $465.15. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $513.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,385,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

