Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Banco de Sabadell S.A’s 10th Largest Position

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,782,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,061,000 after purchasing an additional 654,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY traded up $10.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $752.00. 1,661,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,591. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $764.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.16 and a 200 day moving average of $585.92. The firm has a market cap of $713.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

