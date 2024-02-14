Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.00. 1,661,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $764.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

