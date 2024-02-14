Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.