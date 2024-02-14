Ellevest Inc. Buys New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

