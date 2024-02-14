EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in WaFd were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in WaFd by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAFD. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

