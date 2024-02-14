EMC Capital Management Buys 8,727 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 436.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 281.1% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 130.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,656,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 341,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 674,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.41%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

