EMC Capital Management Decreases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $2,876,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

