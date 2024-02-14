EMC Capital Management Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 162.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

