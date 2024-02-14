EMC Capital Management Increases Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 678,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $18,040,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

