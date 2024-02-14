EMC Capital Management Increases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

