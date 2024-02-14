EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

