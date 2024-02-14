EMC Capital Management Makes New $51,000 Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 384.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

