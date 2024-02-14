EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 56.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $1,087,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,751 shares of company stock worth $2,948,838 over the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

