EMC Capital Management Raises Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 190.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.41%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

