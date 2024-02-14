EMC Capital Management Sells 19,771 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,771 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.