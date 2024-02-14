EMC Capital Management Sells 7,192 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EMC Capital Management cut its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EPR Properties by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 58,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.