EMC Capital Management Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,587,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,970 shares of company stock worth $253,807. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

