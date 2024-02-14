EMC Capital Management Trims Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Trinseo Price Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 195.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

