Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.13

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.13 and last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 454252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.68.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

