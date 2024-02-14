Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Haase anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

