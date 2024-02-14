Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576,739 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Entegris worth $96,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris Trading Down 1.6 %

ENTG opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $128.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

