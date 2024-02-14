Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of ENTG traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,673. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $134.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

