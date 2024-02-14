EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $34.10

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $32.73. EQT shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 1,674,146 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

