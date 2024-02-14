Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

THC stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

