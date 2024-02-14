Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THCFree Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

THC stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

