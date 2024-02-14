Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.91.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$70.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.01 and a 52 week high of C$71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.40.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

