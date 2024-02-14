Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray forecasts that the casino operator will earn $3.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

