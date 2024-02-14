Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $93.89 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $93.89 million and $537,350.93 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,697.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.58 or 0.00536631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00135937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00052128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00252944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00157766 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,364,202 coins and its circulating supply is 73,363,032 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

