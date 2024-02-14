ESL Trust Services LLC Purchases 1,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

