ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Insider Activity

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

