ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ESSA Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
Insider Activity
In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EPIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
