Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Euroseas Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.