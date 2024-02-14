EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.14

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 278881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 314.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

