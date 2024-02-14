EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.46. EVgo shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 960,246 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

The stock has a market cap of $754.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

