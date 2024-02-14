Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %
Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolve Transition Infrastructure
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.