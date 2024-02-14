Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

