F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for F5 in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 stock opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average is $165.98. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock worth $1,261,832. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

