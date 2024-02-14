Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

FMN stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,245.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,286. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 143,033 shares of company stock worth $1,496,896.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

