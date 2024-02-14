Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.77

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 11356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $561.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 230,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

