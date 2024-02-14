Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Fiducian Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.
Fiducian Group Company Profile
