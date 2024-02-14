Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

