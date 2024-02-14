Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $362.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

