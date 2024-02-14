Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 13,344 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,847 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Autodesk worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

